Now Desk News Brief -- Weather, Turtles, and Moose!
Some wild weather and some wildlife.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole checks in with the Now Desk as some low temps make their way into the area.
The Greater Cleveland area saw some severe weather, including an EF-0 tornado that damaged buildings and cars, knocked out power, and caused major water damage in The ‘Land.
The slowest two-minutes in sports returns with the third annual Kentucky Turtle Derby on May 7.
Our sister station, WLUC in Marquette, shares a video of a moose family on an Upper Peninsula road.
And a look ahead to 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
