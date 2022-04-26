May is for Miracles
Now Desk News Brief -- Weather, Turtles, and Moose!

Some wild weather and some wildlife.
Now Desk News Brief: Weather, Turtles, and Moose
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole checks in with the Now Desk as some low temps make their way into the area.

Read: Lil Nas X says first solo tour begins in Michigan

The Greater Cleveland area saw some severe weather, including an EF-0 tornado that damaged buildings and cars, knocked out power, and caused major water damage in The ‘Land.

The slowest two-minutes in sports returns with the third annual Kentucky Turtle Derby on May 7.

Our sister station, WLUC in Marquette, shares a video of a moose family on an Upper Peninsula road.

And a look ahead to 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

Next:

WILX Weather Webcast 4/27/2022 Midday