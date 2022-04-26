Advertisement

In My View: What’s next for the Detroit Tigers?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that Miguel Cabrera’s excitement is out of the way -- what will keep Detroit Tigers fans interested the remainder of the season?

The record is 6-9 and that’s concerning with 12 of the 15 games having been played at home. The Tigers have some injury issues but with little depth, can a winning team be produced on the field? This week with series at Minnesota and then the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers some more questions might be either raised or answered in my view.

Next:

