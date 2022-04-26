May is for Miracles
MSU Women’s Hoops Add Grad Transfer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball program is adding grad transfer Stephanie Visscher, who entered the portal from Stephen F. Austin. She led her team in scoring and was named first team all Western Athletic Conference. Visscher is a native of Sweden.

