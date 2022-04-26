MSU Women’s Hoops Add Grad Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball program is adding grad transfer Stephanie Visscher, who entered the portal from Stephen F. Austin. She led her team in scoring and was named first team all Western Athletic Conference. Visscher is a native of Sweden.

