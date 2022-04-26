May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Middle school student facing charges after racial incident, viral fight video, officials say

Charges have been filed against a Kentucky middle school student after a video circulated on social media showing a fight between students. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - The Liberty Police Department said charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulated on social media showed him assaulting another student.

As reported by WKYT, the video showed a white student putting a Black student in a chokehold while others watched in a school bathroom. The Black student then appears to pass out. A racial slur could also be heard during the assault.

The incident took place last week, and on Monday, the Liberty police said the student who appeared to be the aggressor has since been charged with strangulation and assault.

“Every school deals with fights and altercations. Every one of them is different. I can’t say I have had a situation with strangulation at the school. That’s definitely a first,” said Jordan Buis with Liberty police.

Parents and students at the school said they’ve known of other bathroom fights that got out of hand.

“I think it’s awful what happened. I don’t think they should have done that to that boy,” said student Kloe May.

Authorities said it’s currently up to the juvenile system to consider punishment for the student charged and weigh what role racial motivation may have played.

Casey County Schools also released the following statement after the incident:

“Casey County Schools is aware of the video circulating on social media involving an incident at Casey County Middle School.

The incident took place this past Friday, and the school administrators took immediate action with the support of a Liberty Police Department deputy who serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO).

The school administrators and the SRO have been in communication with the parents throughout the investigation. No further information can be released due to all parties involved are juveniles, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Casey County School Supt. Barry Lee added:

“The behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. The school administrators and the SRO took immediate action but we must continue to be proactive in helping our students to understand that this is not acceptable behavior in our schools or in our communities.”

Liberty police said their investigation continues along with checking with other students who were shown in the video.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks new powers to use oligarchs’ assets for Ukraine
WILX News 10 Now Desk Morning News Brief
WATCH: Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Diamonds, and Football
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids