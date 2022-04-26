May is for Miracles
Michigan sees decline in traffic-related deaths compared to 2021

(Gray)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is seeing a decline in the number of people who have died on the state’s roadways.

According the Michigan State Police, 265 people have died on Michigan roads in 2022 as of April 26, which is 23 fewer than there were by April 26, 2021. Additionally, Michigan roadways have seen 85 fewer serious injuries than this time last year.

Wearing a seatbelt can reduce risk of death in a collision by 45% or more.

