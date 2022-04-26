Lil Nas X: First solo tour begins in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lil’ Nas X has is a Grammy winner who has sold millions of downloads. Yet, strangely, the musician has never gone on tour.

Now Desk News Brief: Weather, Turtles, and Moose

Until now. Lil Nas X just announced his first ever solo tour, and it’s starting in Michigan.

The shows kick-off with a Sept. 6 concert in Detroit. The tour will then make stops across North America and Europe.

Ticket pre-sales for north America start Wednesday. All European dates will go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 6.

The tour is in support of his album “Montero,” which features the number one hit “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.