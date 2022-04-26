‘Simply inform the driver’ -- Lansing bus system offering free rides to polls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Having the right to vote is important, and so is having the ability. Lansing’s public transportation system is taking steps to ensure everyone has access to the polls in the upcoming election.

Tuesday, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced it will be offering free rides to residents who want to vote in the Lansing School District bond proposal.

Read: GM plans for Corvette to go electric, releases video of sportscar in snow

CATA says they will offer system-wide free rides to the polls on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

“No ID is required to ride,” CATA officials wrote in a release. “Riders should simply inform the driver that they wish to vote in order to board for free.”

Same-day rides will not be available for Spec-Tran and Rural Service routes. Those must be scheduled by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2. CATA also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than May 2.

More information is available at info@cata.org, or by contacting a CATA Customer Experience Representative at 517-394-1000.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.