‘It really happens everywhere’ -- Rally advocating against child abuse returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you were in downtown Lansing Tuesday, you probably noticed the blue pinwheels right in the middle of Washington Square. They’re fun to look at when its windy, as Tuesday was.

What you might not know about them is they were put here for child abuse prevention.

Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday to put the pinwheels in the grass in an effort to bring awareness to this issue.

Hippie is the president of Bikers Against Child Abuse Ingham County Chapter. He says that he and his sister, Irish, never miss the annual children’s trust fund child abuse and prevention awareness rally.

“We are here to promote against child abuse,” Hippie said. “We’ve attended this rally five years now.”

COVID put a pause on the rally, making this year the first time in three years the pinwheels have been planted in person. That very pause is why advocates say they need to keep the conversation going.

Suzanne Greenberg from Children’s Trust Fund of Michigan helped organize the event.

“To lift up prevention, to talk about how important it is to share information about what we’re doing, to stop child abuse and neglect,” Greenberg said.

COVID put us in our houses, right in the place where child abuse happens the most. 16,000 cases were in confirmed in Michigan last year alone.

“It knows no socio-economic, cultural age,” Greenberg said. “It doesn’t know those things. It really happens everywhere, and all children need to be safe happy and healthy.”

Not only does the rally keep the conversation going but the pinwheels keep the community involved.

Greenberg said, “Just a way for us to see this symbol as the fact that children deserve safe happy and healthy childhoods.”

The Michigan children’s trust fund put on today’s event. It’s a non-profit organization that advocates for the health and safety of children.

If you missed Tuesday’s event there’s an auction coming up on May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation visit the Children’s Trust Fund website.

