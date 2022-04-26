Advertisement

GM plans for Corvette to go electric, releases video of sportscar in snow

A video on Twitter showed what appeared to be a hybrid Corvette in the snow.
General Motors has announced plans for the Chevrolet Corvette to go electric.
General Motors has announced plans for the Chevrolet Corvette to go electric.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, General Motors President Mark Reuss announced that GM will build a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette.

While Reuss didn’t say when it would debut, he hinted that a hybrid model could come soon. Ruess said, “we will offer an electrified corvette as early as next year.”

Within the auto industry, the term “electrified” can encompass everything from hybrid to fully electric vehicles.

Chevrolet posted a video on Twitter showing what appeared to be a hybrid Corvette.

The video showed the front wheels spinning and throwing snow as though they were powered, a significant detail as all the company’s previous Corvettes have been rear-wheel-drive only.

