GM plans for Corvette to go electric, releases video of sportscar in snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, General Motors President Mark Reuss announced that GM will build a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette.

While Reuss didn’t say when it would debut, he hinted that a hybrid model could come soon. Ruess said, “we will offer an electrified corvette as early as next year.”

Related: GM, Honda plan to co-develop affordable electric vehicles

Within the auto industry, the term “electrified” can encompass everything from hybrid to fully electric vehicles.

Chevrolet posted a video on Twitter showing what appeared to be a hybrid Corvette.

The video showed the front wheels spinning and throwing snow as though they were powered, a significant detail as all the company’s previous Corvettes have been rear-wheel-drive only.

BREAKING: An electrified #Corvette will be available as early as next year and a fully electric version to follow. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/6lDUWpOIZ2 — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) April 25, 2022

Next: Genesee County to receive funding for state park at former GM site

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.