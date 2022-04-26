City of Lansing extends hours for May 3 election absentee dropoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The in-person absentee voting hours in Lansing have been extended for the upcoming Tuesday election.

Lansing voters will have an additional 10 hours beyond regular office hours to vote-in person and/or register to vote at the South Washington Election Unit before the May 3 Lansing School District Bond Election.

The South Washington Election Unit will now be taking ballots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The last chance to drop of an absentee ballot is 4 p.m. Monday, after that, you’ll have to vote in-person on Tuesday.

Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballot at one of the 15 Drop Boxes located throughout the city. You can find the Election Drop Box location closest to you on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

More information on the Election can be found on the Lansing Michigan Voter Center website here.

