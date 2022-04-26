Browns and Bally’s Join Forces

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns are going all in on sports betting. The team announced a long-term partnership with Bally’s that will make the gaming leader the official sports betting partner of the NFL team. As part of the agreement, Bally’s will have a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed bills to legalize sports books in the state late last year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.