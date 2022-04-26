May is for Miracles
Broad Art Museum hosts free sculpture-making workshop

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Broad Art Museum is hosting a free sculpture-making workshop Wednesday.

The free event is open to everyone regardless of skill level and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will learn about what goes into the process of making a sculpture and make one of their own.

Registration is required. You can find out more information and register on the Michigan State University Broad Art Museum’s website here.

