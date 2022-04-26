Broad Art Museum hosts free sculpture-making workshop
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Broad Art Museum is hosting a free sculpture-making workshop Wednesday.
The free event is open to everyone regardless of skill level and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees will learn about what goes into the process of making a sculpture and make one of their own.
Registration is required. You can find out more information and register on the Michigan State University Broad Art Museum’s website here.
Related:
- Summer Art Camp returning to MSU Broad Art Museum
- Night at the Museums returns to MSU and Eli Broad
- K-12 Downtown Art Show to bring student art to East Lansing businesses
- Lansing Art Gallery showcases student exhibition
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.