Broad Art Museum hosts free sculpture-making workshop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Broad Art Museum is hosting a free sculpture-making workshop Wednesday.

The free event is open to everyone regardless of skill level and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will learn about what goes into the process of making a sculpture and make one of their own.

Registration is required. You can find out more information and register on the Michigan State University Broad Art Museum’s website here.

