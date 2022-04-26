Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have released the name of the person whose body was pulled from the Grand River on Saturday afternoon.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Kevin Lee Wallace of Lansing. Family members had reported him missing to LPD on March 15, 2022.

Previous coverage: Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to Wallace being located in the river near the Brenke Fish Ladder, but say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Monika Ford at 517-483-6862.

