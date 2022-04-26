Advertisement

120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.(Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray) - More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 8, according to an FSIS notice. The recalled brands include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima Beef Patties and Marketside Butcher wagyu beef, WAVE reported.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled ground beef products.

The USDA lists beef items and product codes that are being recalled can be viewed as well as labels for the affected products.

The agency said it’s concerned that some products may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers.  

People who have these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Most people infected with E.coli O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, but in rare cases, more serious illnesses may result, including a type of kidney failure. Seek medical attention if you or a loved one develop concerning symptoms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Lansing Police say the body found in the Grand River on Saturday is Kevin Wallace, who was last...
Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during an April 24, 2022 fight at Sharp Park in Lansing.
Teen stabbed in Delta Township park
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure

Latest News

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.
Deputies arrest mom for repeatedly calling 911 after son brought home girlfriend
According to the MSP, nearly 40% of Michigan’s child removal cases involve caregiver substance...
Michigan State Police forms alliance to help drug abuse endangered children