Your Health: Eating patterns to get children healthier
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you think what children put in their bodies now won’t matter years from now, think again.

Obese children are much more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which puts them at risk for cardiovascular disease.

“It’s not generally known that cardiovascular disease -- things like heart attacks and strokes -- really have their beginnings in very early childhood,” said Dr. Michael Macknin.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic enrolled 96 pairs of parents and their children in a 52-week study to see if one of three healthy eating plans could lower their cardiovascular risk. In one case, the children and one parent was assigned to eat foods from a plant based diet -- fruit, vegetables and healthy proteins like legumes, beans, chickpeas and lentils. Another group would eat the American Heart Association Diet -- fruits and vegetables, dairy and lean meats -- and the last group would eat the Mediterranean Diet, which is similar to the Heart Association diet, but it emphasizes fish and nuts.

The researchers used fasting blood tests to measure the biomarkers of cardiovascular risk and found all three eating plans were effective.

“Things like blood pressure, both systolic and diastolic, blood pressure went down,” Macknin said. “Total cholesterol, decreased, LDL cholesterol. The bad cholesterol went down.”

Researchers believe it shows that even small changes to eating habits make a difference.

“Pick a diet that you think you can stick with and just do the best you can,” Macknin said. “You don’t have to be perfect to make really wonderful changes.”

