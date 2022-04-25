Women’s Golf Finishes Second in Big Ten Championships

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) – Michigan State’s women’s golf team made a late run and went into the final few holes at the Big Ten Championships tied, but could not take the lead and finished in second place at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Trailing by four shots entering the final round on Sunday, the Spartans pulled to within one or two shots on the front nine and tied leader Michigan going into the final five holes.

Michigan State, who took the team lead after a 2-under par 282 following the first round on Friday, finished with a three-day, 54-hole score of 9-over par 861, just four shots off the pace of champion Michigan, who topped the field of 14 teams at 5-over par 857.

Northwestern and Ohio State tied for fourth place with scores of 12-over par 864 and Illinois rounded out the top-five teams at 18-over par 870.

Sophomore Leila Raines was the top finisher for the Spartans, tying for sixth place at 2-over par 215. Raines, who had jumped to the lead with a 3-under par 68 in Friday’s first round, shot a 2-over par in Sunday’s final round, with two birdies and 12 pars. Raines was selected to the Big Ten All-Championship team.

Freshman Brooke Biermann finished in 11th place with a 54-hole score of 3-over par 216, closing out with a 4-over par 75 on Sunday.

Sophomore Valentina Rossi shot a 1-over par 72 in the third round, with 14 pars and two birdies. She finished in a tie for 12th place at 4-over par 217.

Senior Valery Plata had her best round of the weekend on Sunday, finishing with an even-par 71 and tying for 14th place at 5-over par 218. She played her final 12 holes in the third round in 2-under par, with a pair of birdies and 10 pars.

Freshman Katie Lu shot a 6-over par 77 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 17th place at 7-over par 220.

Senior Haylin Harris shot a 4-over par 75 on Saturday and tied for 36th place at 11-over par 224.

The Spartans now await the selections for the NCAA Regionals, which will be announced on Wednesday, April 27 on Golf Channel at 4 p.m.

