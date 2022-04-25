Advertisement

Williamston bakery donates $3,500 and 1,200 treats to local food bank

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A Williamston bakery is celebrating their one year anniversary.

We have talked about the In-Kind Bakery before on Studio 10.

What makes them extra sweet is that they donate any tips and their leftover treats to the local food bank.

Over the course of the year In-Kind Bakery has been able to donate more than $3,500 on top of nearly 1,300 leftover treats.

The Williamston Food Bank says that these donations couldn’t have come at a better time.

You can visit the bakery Thursday-Saturdays or learn more here: https://www.inkindbakery.com/?fbclid=IwAR2ZuLM9Q5s0_L3lgZB3T8Pvkd24G0YCn25QYeQPUrUjulWR6J00jsdRRfw

