Wharton Center announces new season schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Wharton Center in East Lansing started selling subscription packages for next season. Among the benefits are priority seating, discounts and seating flexibility.

Wharton is including some sensory-friendly performances for children with autism and other sensitivities.

The new season starts in December with “Pretty Woman -- The Musical.”

For more information and to see the entire season plan check out the Wharton Center website.

