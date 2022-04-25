Wharton Center announces new season schedule
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Wharton Center in East Lansing started selling subscription packages for next season. Among the benefits are priority seating, discounts and seating flexibility.
Wharton is including some sensory-friendly performances for children with autism and other sensitivities.
The new season starts in December with “Pretty Woman -- The Musical.”
For more information and to see the entire season plan check out the Wharton Center website.
