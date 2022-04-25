Advertisement

Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

Racial slur prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly Middle School staged a walkout Monday because they say a teacher used offensive language.

A student claims one of their teachers used a racial slur in class.

Your Health: Eating patterns to get children healthier

Waverly’s superintendent, Kelly Blake, confirmed to News 10 that the teacher said “the N-word” while teaching a lesson.

Blake says the teacher was trying to explain to the class which words they shouldn’t use, but it didn’t sit well with some students. That’s what led to the walkout.

“A teacher was explaining to the students what words not to use and used a word out loud that was offensive to the children,” Blake said. “Our students are all about social justice and very civic minded. So, they had a peaceful walkout with some signs.”

Superintendent Blake declined to release the name of the teacher. She says she cannot discuss disciplinary actions about her staff members, such as what punishment the teacher may receive as a result of the incident.

Superintendent Blake did say the incident was not appropriate.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB

Latest News

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that...
Lansing police did not ask you to pay bond via gift card
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?