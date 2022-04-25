Advertisement

Two Jackson streets closing for water main repair

The Department of Public Works discovered a broken water main valve while conducting regular hydrant flushing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two neighborhood streets in Jackson are shutting down so the city can repair a water main.

South Wisner Street between Oakdale Avenue and West High Street will be closed as well as West High Street between South Wisner Street and S. Bowen Street will be closed to traffic from Monday to Wednesday for the repair.

Recently, the Department of Public Works (DPW) discovered a broken water main valve while conducting regular hydrant flushing. Repairing the valve now will prevent further problems with the water main and maintain water quality in the area.

Background: Jackson spring hydrant flushing starts Monday

A CodeRED message is going out to affected residents and updates regarding the closure will be posted on the City website and Facebook page.

Detours

Drivers in the area should plan on taking alternate routes during the closure. A detour will direct drivers to S. Bowen Street.

The City of Jackson is aware there is already a major street closure in this neighborhood on S. West Avenue but stresses it is important to do the water main repair as soon as possible to protect water quality for residents.

More Jackson news: Volunteers in Jackson spread TLC throughout the community

Next:

