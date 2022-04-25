Advertisement

Steelers Re-Sign Edmunds

FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(Don Wright | AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back safety Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal. The deal will pay Edmunds $2.5 million. Pittsburgh drafted Edmunds in the first round in 2018, but declined to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. He put together a solid 2021, picking off two passes and finishing with 89 tackles in 17 games.

