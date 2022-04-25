Advertisement

Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least a dozen police vehicles are currently at a Meijer store in East Lansing.

Police have not confirmed what prompted the police presence at the Meijer store, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads.

A section of the parking lot was blocked off with police tape and officers with the Lansing, East Lansing, Meridian Township and Michigan State University police departments are currently on the scene.

A customer who was inside the store told News 10 that her vehicle was struck by a bullet and police have impounded it as evidence.

A News 10 photojournalist is currently at the scene.

