Ribbon cut on Laingsburg’s new recycling center

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new recycling option in Laingsburg. The grand opening for the Greater Laingsburg Recycling Center was Sunday.

It’s a community effort that has hasn’t always seemed like it was going to become reality.

Terry Link is Co-chair of Greater Laingsburg Recyclers.

Report: Michigan more than doubled its recycling rate

“Shiawasee County in particular has really struggled,” Link said. “Rural communities in particular really have no access to curbside recycling.”

The American Communities Project says four out of 10 rural residents do not have access to recycling. The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers want to change that.

“We’re open every week. It just makes it easier for people,” Link said. “Because recycling is partly about accessibility, it’s about having the storage so if you can move it faster, you don’t have to hold onto it for a month or two weeks.”

What used to be a group of strangers now considers themselves a family. Their motto: Working toward sustainable future in our own backyard.

Related: How Mid-Michigan is saving green by going green

Todd Brewer, Treasurer for Greater Laingsburg Recyclers, said he’s just excited to get started in this new space.

“We now have a brand-new facility which is allowing us to stay dry and warm and out of the Michigan weather,” Brewer said.

Laingsburg community schools was a big supporter of the project. Student’s posters covered the walls--demonstrating their passion for earth day.

Getting students like Toby Regulinski say they’re excited to recycle.

Regulinski said, “I want to help the environment and I don’t want any more species going extinct.”

These volunteers are helping the environment one piece of plastic at a time. With Laingsburg’s new recycling center, that task looks like it will be much easier.

More from Alynne Welch:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.