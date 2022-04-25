Advertisement

Person wounded during Michigan police training exercise

Police say a person taking part in a suburban Detroit police training program suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized
Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A person taking part in a suburban Detroit police training program suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon during the exercise at a Taylor city park for the city’s volunteer auxiliary police program.

The civilian was a “role player” in a training scenario when an auxiliary officer in the training fired a shot from his service revolver, hitting the person in the abdomen, state police said. The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

State police investigators were reviewing the shooting at the request of Taylor police.

The volunteers with Taylor’s auxiliary police assist the city police force during emergencies and help with other duties such as home and business checks and anti-crime programs, according to the city website.

Most Read

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
The Jackson County Sheriff is asking for the public's help in identifying this person.
Jackson Sheriff asking for public’s help in cracking counterfeit operation

Latest News

University of Michigan basketball
Michigan’s Diabate enters draft, Dickinson staying in school
Sponsor Logos
GM to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year
Stock image.
2 kids die in house fire in rural area in SW Michigan
Courtesy: @tigers/Twitter
Cabrera could be the last for a while to reach 3,000 hits