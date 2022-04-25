Now Desk Sports: New record for Tigers, new player for Wings, U of M holds on to a gem

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.

Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right through the shift in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado.

Sunday, the Red Wings have signed Simon Edvinsson, their 2021 first-round draft pick, to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Edvinsson is a 19-year-old defenseman who was a finalist in the Swedish Hockey League’s rookie of the year award. The Wings will need that kind of talent throughout their roster if their current luck with player injuries carries on.

In keeping with the theme of a lucky Monday in Michigan sports, the University of Michigan Basketball’s Hunter Dickinson has announced he’ll return for another season.

The 7′1″ Sophomore Center will spend his Junior season in Ann Arbor before re-evaluating his position in the NBA Draft.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points per game with the Wolverines in his sophomore year, and helped lead his team to two straight Sweet Sixteens.

He could be one of the early favorites to win the big ten player of the year award. Certainly a big help for the Wolverines next season.

