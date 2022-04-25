Advertisement

Now Desk Sports: New record for Tigers, new player for Wings, U of M holds on to a gem

Now Desk Sports -- Dickinson, Edvinsson, Cabrera
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.

Background: Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark

Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right through the shift in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado.

Sunday, the Red Wings have signed Simon Edvinsson, their 2021 first-round draft pick, to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Edvinsson is a 19-year-old defenseman who was a finalist in the Swedish Hockey League’s rookie of the year award. The Wings will need that kind of talent throughout their roster if their current luck with player injuries carries on.

Background: Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin out for season

In keeping with the theme of a lucky Monday in Michigan sports, the University of Michigan Basketball’s Hunter Dickinson has announced he’ll return for another season.

The 7′1″ Sophomore Center will spend his Junior season in Ann Arbor before re-evaluating his position in the NBA Draft.

Background: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announces return

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points per game with the Wolverines in his sophomore year, and helped lead his team to two straight Sweet Sixteens.

He could be one of the early favorites to win the big ten player of the year award. Certainly a big help for the Wolverines next season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
Lansing Police say the body found in the Grand River on Saturday is Kevin Wallace, who was last...
Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Latest News

Bally's Interactive and Cleveland Browns Logos
Browns and Bally’s Join Forces
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game...
Yankees Place Hicks on Paternity Leave
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half...
Phoenix Coach Fined by NBA
Portillo Returning to Michigan Hockey Team
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Hoops Add Grad Transfer