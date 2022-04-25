Now Desk News Brief -- Morning Edition
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 This Morning team checks in with the Now Desk to go over the forecast from Darrin, while Seth and Maureen take a look at some of the stories from this morning, and we look at some of the news just coming into the newsroom.
More:
- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announces return
- Curbside yard waste pickup in Lansing starts Monday
- Two Jackson streets closing for water main repair
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.