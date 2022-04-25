MSU Beats Northwestern Sunday, 11-7, For Career Win No. 400 For Coach Boss

EVANSTON, Ill. (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball head coach Jake Boss Jr. earned his 400th career win in the Spartans’ 11-7 Victory for MSU at Northwestern Sunday afternoon at NU’s Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.

Sunday’s win was the 375th victory for Boss in his 14th season at MSU, as he posted 25 in his lone season at Eastern Michigan in 2008.

“I love my job; I love Michigan State and I’m proud to be the baseball coach here and it’s something pretty special I think,” Boss said. “I guess I never really thought about it until somebody said something afterwards. It’s just an honor to be the coach here.”

MSU came from behind with a four-run fifth inning, as the Spartans improved to 8-0 this season when scoring 10+ runs. After the series-opener Friday afternoon was washed out, the series was altered to a doubleheader on Saturday that NU swept, snapping MSU’s four-game win streak at Evanston, as the Spartans have won eight of the last 14 meetings in the series. Sunday was also Michigan State’s 100th all-time win in the series, as the Spartans now lead 100-55-1.

Michigan State rapped out 12 hits in the ballgame, and got solid relief pitching from graduate senior Kyle Bischoff and junior Andrew Carson.

Bischoff, the Spartans’ closer, came on in the first inning with the bases loaded and went on to pitch 6.1 IP, over three times as long as his previous season-long of 2.0 IP, scattering seven hits while striking out one, to earn the win. Carson pitched the final 2.2 IP, ringing up three strikeouts while allowing just one hit, to earn his first save as a Spartan.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Boss said. “We asked Kyle Bischoff to do something that he hadn’t done here and he gave us really an unbelievable effort. It was not his usual role, but we felt like we had a chance to maybe either win or lose the game there in the first inning. He answered the bell like he does and gave us an unbelievable effort, and our guys just kept scoring. It was a tough day to pitch today with the wind blowing out the way it was, but we made some big pitches and got some good swings when we needed them.”

Junior outfielder Casey Mayes led the Spartan attack at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBI with two runs, including his second home run in as many days, with another opposite-field shot to left in the second inning Sunday after a oppo shot in game one of Saturday’s DH.

Sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb joined Mayes in the HR action, also doing so for the second time in as many days, with a two-run opposite field blast in the fifth to tie the game at 4-all. Jebb had an opposite field shot to left in game two of Saturday’s twinbill. Jebb ended Sunday’s contest going 2-for-6 with two RBI and run scored.

Fellow sophomore infielder Brock Vradenburg was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, while sophomore outfielder Jack Frank went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Chicago native, redshirt-freshman Bryan Broecker was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, while junior outfielder Zaid Walker was 1-for-4 with one RBI and sophomore infielder Dillon Kark was 1-for-5 with a run scored. Sophomore infielder Trent Farquhar scored a run in joining Vradenburg and Broecker in all drawing two walks each. Junior outfielder Peter Ahn was hit by a pitch twice, scoring both times, and drove in one run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Just like the first two games of the series, NU scored in the home half of the first with two runs after the Wildcats loaded the bases without an out, chasing Spartan freshman starter Ryan Szczepaniak and Bischoff coming on in relief. After yielding two run, Bischoff shut down the rally.

MSU cut the gap in half in the second on a leadoff home run by Mayes on the first pitch from NU starter Grant Comstock. Northwestern got the run back on a solo home run to open a 3-1 lead.

The Spartans countered with a run of their own in the top of the third, after loading the bases with no outs, Farquhar grounded into a double play, but Vradenburg scored on the play, to close to 3-2.

Northwestern opened its two-run lead back with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, the Spartan bats caught fire, as Broecker ignited the rally with a double off the wall in center. After two outs, Jebb bashed his two-run home run to left field to tie it up at 4-all. The Green & White wasn’t done as Farquhar followed with a walk, then Frank doubled to right, preempting a two-run single by Mayes through the right side to put MSU ahead 6-4.

A Vradenburg RBI single in the sixth gave the Spartans a 7-4 lead, before NU scored a run of its own in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single to close to 7-5.

Mayes sparked the Spartan rally in the seventh with a one-out bunt single and then later stole second. Kark followed with an infield single, moving Mayes to third. Ahn was up next and he flew out to deep center field, driving in Mayes with the sac fly. After Broecker drew a walk, Vradenburg doubled to the gap in left center to plate Kark and Broecker.

Northwestern scored two in the seventh off Bishoff, before Carson came on and closed the door on a Wildcat rally with a line out and popup. Carson then chalked up two Ks in the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, Ahn’s speed generated a run as he led off by getting hit by pitch for the second time on the day and his team-leading ninth time this season. Ahn then stole second with Broecker at bat, then stole third with Vradenburg up. Walker then popped up to the NU second baseman in shallow right center field and Ahn darted in from third on the rare sac fly pop up to second.

After a one-out HBP and single, Carson put the kibosh on any Wildcat rally with a strikeout and a popup to Farquhar at second to spark the Victory for MSU and Coach Boss win number 400 celebration.

Michigan State has two upcoming midweek games, taking on Notre Dame on Tuesday, April 26 at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch in Detroit is slated for 6:35 p.m. That is the second of three meetings this season between the Spartans and Fighting Irish, as MSU lost to then No. 12 Notre Dame, 2-1, on March 5 in the Cambria Classic in Minneapolis, Minn. MSU and ND also meet on May 10 in South Bend.

MSU then returns home to host Purdue Fort Wayne in make-up game from March 23, on Wednesday, April 27 in a 6:35 p.m. start time at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field.

The Spartans then host Minnesota in a three-game B1G weekend series, Friday-Sunday April 29-May 1. The series between the Spartans and Golden Gophers opens Friday at 6:35 p.m., before Saturday’s second game of the series at 4:05 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

