Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announces return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announced on social media Sunday that he’s staying for another season in Ann Arbor.

The Sophomore Center will spend his Junior season in Ann Arbor before re-evaluating his position in the NBA Draft.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points per game with the Wolverines in his sophomore year, and helped lead his team to two straight Sweet Sixteens.

