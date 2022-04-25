Advertisement

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announces return

He helped lead his team to two straight Sweet Sixteens
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), and Eli Brooks (55) celebrate after they defeated Tennessee in...
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), and Eli Brooks (55) celebrate after they defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Associated Press)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announced on social media Sunday that he’s staying for another season in Ann Arbor.

The Sophomore Center will spend his Junior season in Ann Arbor before re-evaluating his position in the NBA Draft.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points per game with the Wolverines in his sophomore year, and helped lead his team to two straight Sweet Sixteens.

