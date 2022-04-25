Advertisement

Michigan Republicans make picks for Attorney General, Sec. of State

Former president Trump swayed the race, creating some divided opinions within the party.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Republicans have made their choices on who they are endorsing for Attorney General and Secretary of State at a convention held Saturday in Grand Rapids.

The two that were chosen by state Republicans were endorsed by former president Donald Trump. State representatives in the party are saying the only way they have a chance this fall is if they can unite their party.

The Michigan Democratic Party fired back saying these candidates are going to protect former president Trump and not Michigan voters.

Lawyer Matthew DePerno will be the Republican nominee for Attorney General while Kristina Karamo - a community college instructor - will be the Secretary of State candidate.

Both of these political newcomers support the claims of former president Trump about his loss in the 2020 election, a stance that has drawn criticism from some in the party.

The two will be officially nominated at another convention coming up in August, followed by the general election on November 8.

