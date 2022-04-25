Michigan Health Department: On-time vaccinations are the best way to protect children from disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the second day of national infant immunization week, which recognizes the benefits that vaccinations have on infants and children.

In honor of it, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging that families get up to date on their children’s vaccinations. The department says that on-time vaccinations are the best way to protect children from serious diseases and now more than ever is the time to get them.

According to research from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, as of March of 2022, only about 68% of Michigan children 19 to 35 months of age were up to date on vaccines. This is mainly due to the pandemic, which caused delays in routine vaccinations.

More information on vaccines is available at Ivaccinate.org .

