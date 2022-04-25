Meridian Township police seek man on felony warrant
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence Edward Jones III.
According to authorities, Jones, 54, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.
Police describe him as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.
Anyone with information or knows of Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or through its website here.
