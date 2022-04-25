Memphis Coach Fined

-NEW YORK (AP) - Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenkins made his comments to the media following the Grizzlies’ 119-118 loss Saturday in Minneapolis, saying he had never seen “a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game.” The series is even at two games apiece.

