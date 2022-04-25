Meeting another Faces of Ingham County nominee with EXIT Realty Advantage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason where we got the chance to talk to Gary Naeyaert, the owner/broker at EXIT Realty, about ways that a can buyer can win in a multiple offer situation.

We also got the chance to talk to one of their partners, Jennifer McKinstry, from Canopy Creative Professionals, who told us more about her photography business.

Plus, we met another The Faces of Ingham County nominee, and it’s a person that you may recognize, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth! Don’t forget, you can nominate someone by clicking here. Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

