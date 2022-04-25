Advertisement

Meeting another Faces of Ingham County nominee with EXIT Realty Advantage

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason where we got the chance to talk to Gary Naeyaert, the owner/broker at EXIT Realty, about ways that a can buyer can win in a multiple offer situation.

We also got the chance to talk to one of their partners, Jennifer McKinstry, from Canopy Creative Professionals, who told us more about her photography business.

Plus, we met another The Faces of Ingham County nominee, and it’s a person that you may recognize, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth! Don’t forget, you can nominate someone by clicking here. Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

Latest News

Wharton Center performances
The Wharton Center is celebrating 40 years and announcing their new season!
Buckingham Strategic Wealth
Financial Friday: navigating estate plans
Holt Farmer's Market
CATA drives you to fun events this year in Holt
GLFB
The Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project Resource Center is open