Advertisement

Lightning Visit White House

President Joe Biden got an honorary Tampa Bay Lightning jersey as the team visited the White...
President Joe Biden got an honorary Tampa Bay Lightning jersey as the team visited the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden avoided politics in honoring the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons. It was a rare sports break for the president amid his administration’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian players Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev attended the White House ceremony and shared photos on social media. The president cracked jokes about captain Steven Stamkos but made little mention of other players. There were no notable boycotts by Lightning players, who made an extra trip to Washington just for this occasion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Steelers Re-Sign Edmunds
Grizzlies Head Coach, Taylor Jenkins
Memphis Coach Fined
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Embiid Fined By NBA
Villanova guard Caleb Daniels, right, fouls Michigan forward Moussa Diabate during the second...
Diabate Declares For NBA Draft