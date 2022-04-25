Advertisement

Lansing Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter seeks volunteers with trucks

Lansing Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter seeks volunteers with trucks
By Amy Lyman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have some spare time and a pickup truck, the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers.

Background: Sleep in Heavenly Peace providing beds for children in need

The organization needs drivers to drop off 35-40 beds to children in Mid-Michigan on Sunday. They will meet at storage facility in south Lansing and be sent to delivery addresses.

Anyone who is interested is asked to contact the organization at 517-525-1569.

More information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

Latest News

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that...
Lansing police did not ask you to pay bond via gift card
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?