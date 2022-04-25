Lansing Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter seeks volunteers with trucks
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have some spare time and a pickup truck, the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers.
The organization needs drivers to drop off 35-40 beds to children in Mid-Michigan on Sunday. They will meet at storage facility in south Lansing and be sent to delivery addresses.
Anyone who is interested is asked to contact the organization at 517-525-1569.
More information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace can be found on its official website here.
