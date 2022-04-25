Advertisement

Lansing police did not ask you to pay bond via gift card

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that...
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use this pattern.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Lansing Police Department are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people across Mid-Michigan have been hit with a phone call from someone impersonating an law enforcement official and asking for bond money to bail someone out of jail. Police said the caller asks for the person to pay the bond with a pre-paid card over the phone. This is not how bond is paid.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use this pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

