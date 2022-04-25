Lansing police did not ask you to pay bond via gift card

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Lansing Police Department are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people across Mid-Michigan have been hit with a phone call from someone impersonating an law enforcement official and asking for bond money to bail someone out of jail. Police said the caller asks for the person to pay the bond with a pre-paid card over the phone. This is not how bond is paid.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use this pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.