Lansing yard waste collection starts Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, people in Lansing can put their yard waste to the curb. This includes tree branches, grass clippings and leaves.

The City says you need to make sure your yard waste is in paper yard waste bags, not in plastic or in trash cans. Bags can’t weigh more than 30 pounds. Tree branches need to be wrapped in string or twine.

The city says crews could end up a week behind for the first month because it is expecting a lot of yard waste.

To find your waste collection schedule, download the Recycle Coach app or visit the calendar HERE.

