Jackson Sheriff asking for public’s help in cracking counterfeit operation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses in Vandercook Lake near Jackson have experienced several instances of purchases made with believable counterfeit money. Police have a face, but not a name.

Read: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announces return

Now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in identifying the suspected counterfeiter.

They shared a picture of an unknown suspect who passed counterfeit bills at several Vandercook Lake businesses. She appears to be a woman of medium height with short hair.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media, “If you know her identity please call deputy Aly Bigger at 517-768-7996 and or direct message our Facebook.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.