Jackson Sheriff asking for public’s help in cracking counterfeit operation

The Jackson County Sheriff is asking for the public's help in identifying this person.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses in Vandercook Lake near Jackson have experienced several instances of purchases made with believable counterfeit money. Police have a face, but not a name.

Now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in identifying the suspected counterfeiter.

They shared a picture of an unknown suspect who passed counterfeit bills at several Vandercook Lake businesses. She appears to be a woman of medium height with short hair.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media, “If you know her identity please call deputy Aly Bigger at 517-768-7996 and or direct message our Facebook.”

