Guns now the leading cause of death for US youth

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Guns became the leading cause of death among children and teens in the US in 2020. That’s according to the CDC and a report by the University of Michigan.

Gun deaths include incidents of suicide, accidental shootings and homicides, though homicides were the most common way children died to guns in 2020.

Data collected shows record numbers of gun-related deaths in 2020; More than 10,000 were of people between the ages of one and 19. That accounts for more than 22% of all firearms deaths in the United States in that year.

Some researchers have pointed to a spike in handgun purchases and the availability of firearms, including so-called “ghost guns”. Two weeks ago, President Biden announced new regulations on ghost guns, requiring a serial number and a background check to purchase a ghost gun kit.

