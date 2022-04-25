Advertisement

Governor Whitmer pushes mental health investment

Governor Whitmer pushes mental health investment
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The state of children’s mental health in America has gotten markedly worse in the last two years.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she believes we’re not doing enough to help those kids. She visited a school in Pontiac to talk with students, parents and teachers about what they need to provide the right kind of support.

Now Desk Sports: New record for Tigers, new player for Wings, U of M holds on to a gem

She said it’s not enough to acknowledge what kids are going through, or talk about how resilient they are.

“We have to meet their needs,” she said. “That’s their physical needs that is hunger, or if it is their mental health needs, it is all equivalent. It is okay not to be okay, but we want to make sure that our kids have the support so that they can get on track.” The Governor’s budget proposal calls for a $361 million investment in school-based mental health services.

We’ll let you know if that survives the budget process and gets included in the spending bill.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

Latest News

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that...
Lansing police did not ask you to pay bond via gift card
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?