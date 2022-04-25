Governor Whitmer pushes mental health investment

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The state of children’s mental health in America has gotten markedly worse in the last two years.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she believes we’re not doing enough to help those kids. She visited a school in Pontiac to talk with students, parents and teachers about what they need to provide the right kind of support.

Now Desk Sports: New record for Tigers, new player for Wings, U of M holds on to a gem

She said it’s not enough to acknowledge what kids are going through, or talk about how resilient they are.

“We have to meet their needs,” she said. “That’s their physical needs that is hunger, or if it is their mental health needs, it is all equivalent. It is okay not to be okay, but we want to make sure that our kids have the support so that they can get on track.” The Governor’s budget proposal calls for a $361 million investment in school-based mental health services.

We’ll let you know if that survives the budget process and gets included in the spending bill.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.