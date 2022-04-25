Advertisement

FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat COVID-19 for patients 12 years of age and older.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new weapon approved to fight COVID-19 in small children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Remdesivir to treat the virus in patients as young as 28 days old.

The antiviral drug is given as an injection.

It was previously approved for patients 12 years of age and older.

The FDA’s action makes it the first drug approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.

That’s important because there is still no vaccine for children under 5.

In order to receive Remdesivir, infected kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
Lansing Police say the body found in the Grand River on Saturday is Kevin Wallace, who was last...
Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Latest News

A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Charges have been filed against a Kentucky middle school student after a video circulated on...
Middle school student facing charges after racial incident, viral fight video, officials say
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
OSHA: Shortfalls found in Amazon severe weather procedure
Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax...
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard’s health
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections