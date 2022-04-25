Advertisement

Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?

Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?
By Claudia Sella
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After some much-needed sunshine and warmth over the weekend, it’s back to cooler temperatures over the next few days.

Read: WILX News 10 First Alert Weather Forecast

For apple farmers, and other Michigan farmers, the timing of this frost could be the difference between their crop surviving or not. However, the cool and rainy spring could be the reason some farmers said they’re not concerned about the frost.

Andy Todoschiuk, Mr. Andy T himself -- the owner of Andy T’s Farm Market in St. Johns -- said it’s been a slow April and in the planting business, that’s good news.

“This year has been probably one of the worst in a long time for April,” Todoschiuk said.

He said it’s not the best for retail since the majority of people don’t want to shop in the rain and cold. However, he senses there are good things to come -- That’s because all that rain and cold comes with a trade-off.

“Having warm weather early is better to have that cold weather in April than in May, when we’re all planting and things are blooming and we lose everything,” said Todoschiuk.

Peaches, apples and cherries could benefit from the cool spring and Mike Beck, owner of Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns, said they are.

“I’d say the cool spring is advantageous to us,” Beck said. “It helps us from keeping the flowers from coming out too soon.”

He’s not too concerned about the upcoming cold weather and that’s because his trees just haven’t bloomed yet.

“For growing apples, until we see a bloom on the trees we’re not too concerned about frost,” Beck said. “Minor damage could happen but it would be very minor.”

So when it comes to possible frost, both farmers said we can thank the April showers for protecting the May flowers and apples.

Related: Here’s what you should do to protect your garden from cold Michigan weather

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School

Latest News

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Significant police presence seen at East Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police troopers investigating an April 25, 2022 collision involving two vehicles...
Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that...
Lansing police did not ask you to pay bond via gift card
Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?