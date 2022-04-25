Michigan farmers prepare for cold days ahead -- Could frost make or break the season?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After some much-needed sunshine and warmth over the weekend, it’s back to cooler temperatures over the next few days.

For apple farmers, and other Michigan farmers, the timing of this frost could be the difference between their crop surviving or not. However, the cool and rainy spring could be the reason some farmers said they’re not concerned about the frost.

Andy Todoschiuk, Mr. Andy T himself -- the owner of Andy T’s Farm Market in St. Johns -- said it’s been a slow April and in the planting business, that’s good news.

“This year has been probably one of the worst in a long time for April,” Todoschiuk said.

He said it’s not the best for retail since the majority of people don’t want to shop in the rain and cold. However, he senses there are good things to come -- That’s because all that rain and cold comes with a trade-off.

“Having warm weather early is better to have that cold weather in April than in May, when we’re all planting and things are blooming and we lose everything,” said Todoschiuk.

Peaches, apples and cherries could benefit from the cool spring and Mike Beck, owner of Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns, said they are.

“I’d say the cool spring is advantageous to us,” Beck said. “It helps us from keeping the flowers from coming out too soon.”

He’s not too concerned about the upcoming cold weather and that’s because his trees just haven’t bloomed yet.

“For growing apples, until we see a bloom on the trees we’re not too concerned about frost,” Beck said. “Minor damage could happen but it would be very minor.”

So when it comes to possible frost, both farmers said we can thank the April showers for protecting the May flowers and apples.

