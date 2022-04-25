Embiid Fined By NBA

-NEW YORK (AP) - Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto. Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. 76ers are up 3-games-to-1 heading into Game 5 tonight in Phialdelphia.

