Embiid Fined By NBA

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Cleveland. The 76ers won 112-108. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
-NEW YORK (AP) - Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto. Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. 76ers are up 3-games-to-1 heading into Game 5 tonight in Phialdelphia.

