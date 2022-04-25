Diabate Declares For NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan basketball freshman Moussa Diabate declared for the NBA draft just before the midnight deadline Sunday. Diabate says he reserves the right to return to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season if he so desires prior to the June 1st deadline. Diabate is 6-11, 210- pounds and averaged 25 minutes per game in his rookie season. He grew up in France but played in high school at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Also Sunday, Michigan sophomore Hunter Dickinson announced he would return to the Wolverines for his junior year this fall.

