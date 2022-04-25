Advertisement

Detroit casino to get a new name

The renaming will be on May 1.
A rendering of the soon-to-be renamed Detroit Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown.
A rendering of the soon-to-be renamed Detroit Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown.(Penn National Gaming, Inc.)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
DETROIT (WILX) - A Detroit casino is expected to change its name and the new moniker may sound familiar to those in the metro Detroit area.

Monday, Penn National Gaming, Inc. announced that Greektown Casino will soon become Hollywood Casino at Greektown. The company also owns Hollywood Casino Toledo, just 65 miles south of the Motor City.

Along with a new name, the casino will become the first casino in Michigan to offer a new cashless, cardless feature, mywallet, which will allow guests to connect to slot machines and table games with their phones.

Bluetooth technology will let guests add funds, collect winnings, and earn points without the need to carry cards or cash. However, players will still have the option to use the traditional means of cash and cards while playing.

The casino will also offer new food and beverages options including Urban Cocktail and Rock Bar, a new upscale Dunkin’ concept in the hotel lobby, Detroit Taco Company, and the premier steakhouse, Prism, under the direction of Chef Petro Drakopoulous.

The changes come on the heels of the recently launched Barstool Sportsbook, which includes dining, cocktails, and a weekend brunch.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown will hold VIP and community events on May 19 and 21, including entertainment, chances to win trips to Las Vegas, a Mercedes-Benz lease, and free slot play. The new casino will also make a $10,000 charitable donation to the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

For more information on the launch and events, click HERE.

