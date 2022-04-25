Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An intersection in Delta Township was closed down Monday afternoon after a collision involving two vehicles and a train.

The intersection was cleared and reopened to traffic just before 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Hope Highway and Lansing Road when a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck another vehicle, which was push back onto the railroad tracks.

All occupants of the vehicles were able to exit safely before a train struck the unoccupied vehicle.

Police said some occupants were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, they are expected to survive.

More: Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.