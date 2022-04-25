Advertisement

Delta Township intersection reopens after collision involving train prompts closure

By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An intersection in Delta Township was closed down Monday afternoon after a collision involving two vehicles and a train.

The intersection was cleared and reopened to traffic just before 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Hope Highway and Lansing Road when a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck another vehicle, which was push back onto the railroad tracks.

All occupants of the vehicles were able to exit safely before a train struck the unoccupied vehicle.

Police said some occupants were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, they are expected to survive.

