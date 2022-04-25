Changes, reductions coming to CATA summer services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students who use public transportation will have to find a new way to get to summer classes. CATA’s Spartan Service, which provides bus service during Michigan State University’s fall and spring semesters, is closing for the summer.

Now Desk Sports: New record for Tigers, new player for Wings, U of M holds on to a gem

All MSU campus service will be suspended as of Monday, May 9. Service on Routes 1, 12, 23, 24, 25 and 26 will operate at reduced or varied levels over the summer break, resuming normal operations on Aug. 28.

Complete route-by-route schedules are available at cata.org. For more information, please contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or (517) 394-1000.

CATA’s summer break service changes:

Route 1 – Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall: Monday – Friday, evening departures from bus stops along downtown Lansing’s Capitol Loop will continue to depart up to 8 minutes later.

Route 12 – W. Michigan/Waverly/LCC West : Starting May 10, weekday frequencies will change to every 45 minutes most of the day and evening as outlined in the LCC Breaks and Holiday Service schedule. On the last day of classes (Monday, May 9), a shuttle bus will transport passengers from Ollie’s parking lot at St. Joseph and Waverly to LCC West.

Route 20 – South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel: Buses will maintain service throughout Spartan Village on all outbound and inbound trips. Buses will continue to travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center and serve the Shaw and Farm boarding area.

Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos: Buses will continue to travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center and serve the Shaw and Farm boarding area.

Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett : Monday – Friday between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., buses will run less often, every 35 to 45 minutes rather than every 25 minutes. Buses will continue to travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center and serve the Shaw and Farm boarding area.

Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road: Monday – Friday, buses will operate every 30 minutes rather than every 35 minutes until 6:25 p.m.

Route 25 – North Harrison: Route 25 weekday buses will operate every 60 minutes during the day rather than every 30 minutes.

Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler: Route 26 weekday buses will operate every 45 minutes rather than every 23 minutes and conclude service at 7:15 p.m. Saturday service will end at 7:15 p.m. at the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1. There will be no late-night service to downtown East Lansing Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Route 32 – Commuter Lot/Snyder Hall/Clinical Center: Weekday buses will depart every 30 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7:25 p.m.

Routes 30, 31, 33-36, 38, 39, Lot Link & Night Owl: Routes and services do not operate during the break. Spartan Service is scheduled to resume Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.