The green energy switch is on in Lansing

Green energy switch on
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s still Earth Week and many are using this time to switch to green energy. South Side Community Coalition is one of them.

They recently began a $35,000 solar panel project. The new array of panels will power 100% of the center’s electricity.

Jim Antal is a pastor from United Church of Christ.

“All of us, here in America, and throughout the world, are vulnerable to our changing climate, and its going to be changing faster and faster and faster,” Antal said. “By installing these solar panels here, it’s an inspiration to people who live in this community here to … realize climate change is really a legit concern and then, to kind of take this as a model.”

Money originally used for electricity will now be invested into programs and services for low-income children, youth, seniors and families.

