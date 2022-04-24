Advertisement

Consumers Energy going coal-free

It will be one of the first utilities in nation to eliminate use of the fossil fuel.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is expected to be one of the first utilities in the nation to go “coal-free.”

The company has updated its clean energy plan. It calls for shutting down all three coal units in Ottawa County.

Katie Carey is Director Of External Relations for Consumers Energy.

“We made the decision to close coal by 2025 and then to reutilize renewable energy and more renewable energy on our system to be able to provide that capacity for our customers,” Carey said. “We can save our customers an average of 600 million dollars over the course of the entire plan so May of 2040.”

In place of coal Consumers will use more solar energy and batteries to save up energy for when they need it most.

