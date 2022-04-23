Spartans Enter Final Round of Big Ten Championship Tied for Second

PITTSBURGH (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team will enter the final round of the Big Ten Championship tied for second place and four shots off the lead after finishing Saturday’s second round with a 4-over par 288 at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Spartans, who were the only team to finish below par on Friday with a 2-under par 282, are tied for second place with a 36-hole score of 2-over par 570.

Michigan shot a 3-under par 281 on Saturday and moved into first place with a two-round score of 2-under par 566. The Spartans are tied for second place with Northwestern, four shots behind at 2-over par 270. Illinois is in fourth place at 4-over par 572, while Ohio State and Maryland are tied for fifth place at 9-over par 577.

Freshman Brooke Biermann, who had a 2-over par 73 in Friday’s first round, bounced back with a 3-under par 68 on Saturday and leads MSU, tied for fifth place at 1-under par 141. Her second round included four birdies and 13 pars.

Sophomore Leila Raines is tied for eighth place at even-par 142 and freshman Katie Lu is tied for 11th place at 1-over par 143. Raines, who was tied for the individual lead after a 3-under par 68 on Friday, posted a 3-over par 74 on Saturday, parring seven of her last eight holes. Lu followed a first round even-par 71 with a 1-over par 72 on Saturday, including birdies on two of her last five holes.

Sophomore Valentina Rossi carded a 3-over par 74 on Saturday and is tied for 19th place at 3-over par 145, with eight pars on the back nine, including the last five holes.

Senior Valery Plata finished with a 4-over par 75 in the second round and is tied for 27th place at 5-over par 147. Plata’s second round included one birdie and 12 pars.

Senior Haylin Harris shot a 5-over par 76 on Saturday and is tied for 36th place at 7-over par 149.

The Spartans will tee off in the final round on Sunday morning between 9:54 a.m. and 10:41 a.m., playing alongside Michigan and Northwestern.

